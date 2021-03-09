Iranian nation pursues path of development despite hardships

Speaking in the last meeting of Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2020), Rouhani reiterated that sanctions imposed against the country brought about many economic problems for noble people but they continued the path of development and progress with their resistance.

Not only Iranian people did not kneel down in the face of hardships, but also they continued the path of country's development with resistance and effort, he added.

Enemies of the country were sure that Iran would collapse as a result of sanctions and economic pressures but all their malicious objectives were doomed to failure with the resistance of Iranian people and under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, head of Supreme Council of Islamic Revolution highlighted.

Today, those countries that imposed sanctions against Iran acknowledge explicitly that maximum pressure against the country did not work, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which caused many problems for countries in the field of supplying goods and products.

During the spread of coronavirus global pandemic, even the developed countries faced serious problems in the field of supplying and distributing goods but Islamic Republic of Iran took giant strides and succeeded in managing pressure of all-out sanctions imposed against the country optimally, he added.

Referring to the activities and measures taken in the country during the pandemic, President Rouhani said, “At the outset of outbreak of the pandemic, former US President had messaged that he wants to send four ventilators to the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to deal with the disease but we responded to them that Islamic Republic of is exporting the ventilator overseas.”

Thanks to the talented youth in the country, the country has attained self-sufficiency in producing various types of medical equipment, he said, adding, “Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran is producing COVID-19 vaccine.”

