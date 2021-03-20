Rouhani congratulates Leader on Iranian New Year

In a telephone conversation in the early hours of the Iranian New Year on Saturday, Rouhani offered congratulations to the Leader on Nowruz and wished him health and longevity.

The president expressed hope that with the help of God and the support and perseverance of the nation, the difficult problems arising from the cruel sanctions and the COVID-19 will be tackled in the new year.

He emphasized that despite all the conspiracies of the enemies, efforts will continue to solve economic problems, neutralize and remove sanctions, curb the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the health of the people.

Rouhani also vowed the continuance of focus on production and development through major economic projects.

Ayatollah Khamenei also congratulated the President and the great nation of Iran on the New Year, and wished the government success in in serving the country and the people.

MR/5173627