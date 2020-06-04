Maintaining public health top priority for gov't: Pres. Rouhani

The session of the specialized committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus chaired by President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, in which the members discussed a number of issues related to the reopening of social and cultural activities.

During the meeting, the President stressed the need for strict monitoring of the implementation of health protocols by the agencies and all people.

Rouhani pointed out that the conditions of the COVID-19 virus are unclear in the future, saying, "Maintaining the health of the people and all members of society is a top priority for the government and should be planned in such a way that economic and social activities are taken into account".

"The society must believe that the future of the coronavirus is uncertain, so people must adapt to the virus in any situation," the president said.

In this meeting, Saeed Namaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, presented a report on the latest situation of COVID-19 in the country, especially in the provinces where the spread of the disease has increased in recent weeks.

In this meeting, it was decided that a joint group of representatives of the governorate and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education will monitor the implementation of health protocols in an accurate, effective, and constructive manner.

