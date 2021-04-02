FFIRI asks AFC to reconsider Saudi Arabia’s hosting

In a letter to Dato Windsor John, the AFC Secretary-General, the Iranian federation cites recent attacks against Riyadh as the main concern.

“As regards to the war situation of Riyadh and considering the most recent missile attacks to the city, our club Foolad Khuzestan is very concerned and worried about the security conditions of the host city (Riyadh),” notes the letter signed by Mansour Ghanbarzadeh, Acting Secretary General of the FFIRI.

“In light of the above, our club has requested that the venue determined for the playoff match between Foolad Khouzestan vs. Al-Ain (UAE) to be changed and the aforementioned march will be held in other safe and secured venue,” added the letter.

Foolad is set to play against the Al-Ain on April 10 at Riyadh’s Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

MAH/