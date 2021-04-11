Iran’s Foolad into 2021 ACL group stage

In a play-off match on Saturday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia, the Iranian team downed UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 to secure a place in Group D of the competitions.

Luciano Pereira Mendes scored two goals and Saleh Hardani and Ayanda Patosi each scored one.

Jordan’s Al Wehdat, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar’s Al Sadd are the three other teams of this group.

This will be the fourth presence of Foolad in ACL after their appearance in 2006, 2014, and 2015.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Tractor are the three other Iranian teams that will compete in this year’s top continental event.

MAH/