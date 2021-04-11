  1. Sports
Iran’s Foolad into 2021 ACL group stage

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Football team Foolad has earned a quota to compete in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

In a play-off match on Saturday night at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium of Saudi Arabia, the Iranian team downed UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 to secure a place in Group D of the competitions.

Luciano Pereira Mendes scored two goals and Saleh Hardani and Ayanda Patosi each scored one.

Jordan’s Al Wehdat, Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and Qatar’s Al Sadd are the three other teams of this group.

This will be the fourth presence of Foolad in ACL after their appearance in 2006, 2014, and 2015.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Tractor are the three other Iranian teams that will compete in this year’s top continental event.

