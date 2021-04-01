Yemen announces targeting ‘sensitive’ centers in Riyadh

In a tweet on Thursday noon, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni forces have managed to target several sensitive military centers in the Saudi capital of Riyadh using four drones.

According to Saree, the drones have hit the target with precision. These operations are a legitimate response to aggression and siege against Yemen, he underlined.

He noted that such operations will continue as long as the siege and aggression against the Yemeni people is underway.

This item will be updated…

MAH/FNA 14000112000283