Yemen ready to implement ‘great pain’ strategy

"The options of the countries of the aggression are starting to narrow and our options are expanding. We have a strategy of ‘the great pain’ and we are ready to implement it as soon as instructions are issued from the leadership,” the minister told Almasirah on Saturday.

He pointed out that during the first years of the aggression, important stages were accomplished in terms of rebuilding the Armed Forces, and great achievements were made in conjunction with the achievements in the field.

Major General Al-Atifi added, "The trend towards the production of light and medium weapons was accelerated at the beginning of the aggression, and this matter encouraged the production of strategic deterrence weapons."

The Minister emphasized that the entry of the ballistic, winged missiles, drones, air defense systems and marine systems on the battle were factors that constituted a shift from the defensive battle to the offensive.

He continued by saying, "Today we make the initiative, threaten and implement our threats, and we have the ability and the capabilities to direct our strikes to places the enemy does not expect."

He pointed out that the aggression countries are going through the worst conditions and are looking today for a way out of the Yemeni quagmire.

He explained that Yemen's defense capabilities were subjected to conspiracy and destruction at various stages by the US and Saudi, starting with the destruction of the air defense systems during the era of the former regime.

And he went on to say, "What we have seen in terms of opening the Armed Forces' camps to foreigners and allowing them to destroy weapons and interfering with other matters is an expression of the absence of Yemen's sovereignty during the era of the former regime."

"After the September 21 revolution, we returned the missile systems to their readiness, developed them and manufactured new missiles, some of which have been unveiled and others will be revealed in a timely manner," he added.

He praised and appreciated the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, who gave the military establishment and its leaders all the attention until they reached what they are today.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that the Leader of the Revolution directly supervises the military industries issue with great interest.

"We are proud today that we have a quality military industry despite the unjust blockade, and we have created impressive capabilities, and our capabilities speak," he said.

The Minister of Defense explained that the forces of aggression committed the most heinous crimes against Yemen, so it was a duty for us to respond to this barbarism in proportion to it and impose deterrence with the forces of aggression.

"We have the information and coordinates that provide us with an opportunity to shake the entity of aggression, and to anger Riyadh, Washington, London, Paris and Tel Aviv, as long as they continue with the aggression," the defense minister affirmed.

MAH/PR