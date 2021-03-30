Iran-China cooperation deal to benefit region: envoy to Syria

In an interview with the Al-Watan newspaper in Syria on Tuesday, the Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Javad Torkabadi expressed his opinion recent signing of a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China, saying that the document will entail the common interests of Iran and Syria and all of Iran's partners in the region.

He described the signing of the comprehensive cooperation deal between Iran and China as very important and said, "The purpose of this document is to develop relations and strengthen economic cooperation and economic and trade partnership between the two countries."

The Iranian ambassador to Syria added, "This cooperation agreement, in addition to securing the common interests of the two countries, also considers the interests of Syria and all of Iran's partners in the region."

