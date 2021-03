In a tweet on Tue., Zarif wrote, “On this day 65 years ago, Pakistan became the world's 1st Islamic republic. We're proud to count Pakistan among our close fraternal neighbors, and we look forward to jointly working to expand ties between our governments and nations.”

“Long live Iran-Pakistan ages long friendship,” he wrote in his message.

Sixty-five years ago on such a day, Pakistan was named the first Islamic Republic in the world, Zarif added.

