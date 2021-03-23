Sareh Javanmardi wins silver at Shooting Para Sport World Cup

Javanmardi claimed the medal in the P4 women's 50m pistols with a score of 223.4.

Athletes from India got gold and bronze medals.

Also, in the mixed 50m pistol section, the Iranian team comprising Javanmardi and Mohammadreza Mirshafiei scored 1610 and finished first. Teams from India and Turkey finished second and third respectively.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing in the event until 24 March at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.

