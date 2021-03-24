  1. Politics
Mar 24, 2021, 6:09 PM

Ansarullah official:

Riyadh’s proposed peace plan is for ‘guardianship’ over Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – A member of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement Political Council said Riyadh was trying to mislead public opinion with its alleged peace plan.

Muhammad al-Bukhaiti a member of Political Council of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement emphasized war in Yemen must stop.

Speaking in an interview with Al-Mayadeen News Network, he said that Saudi Arabia’s proposed ceasefire plan is to circumvent peace and will impose custody on Yemen.

He pointed out that conflict could not be stopped when one of the parties claimed to be outside the conflict.

Reiterating that Riyadh is seeking to mislead public opinion by proposing a peace plan, the Yemeni official stated that contact with Saudi Arabia is direct, but with the Americans, it is mediated by Oman.

Due to the escalation of tensions between the invading forces, the war will continue, he said, stressing that the peace plan is rejected due to Riyadh's conditions.

