Saudi-led coalition hits grains port in Yemen

The United Nations said airstrikes also hit the Houthi-controlled Salif grains port, north of Hodeidah, and two projectiles hit a warehouse and the living quarters of a food production company.

“Local authorities and company management stated that six injured workers were transferred to local medical facilities for treatment,” the U.N. mission in Hodeidah, UNMHA, said in a statement on Monday.

The Red Sea Ports Authority of the Yemeni National Salvation Government called the targeting of the port of Salif in Al-Hudaidah a violation of the Swedish agreement on Al-Hudaidah and said: "Saudi fighters bombed the facilities of the Food Industry Company in Al-Hudaidah."

"We consider the aggressors and the United Nations fully responsible for the consequences of the bombing of vital centers and the continued seizure of Yemeni fuel ships," it added.

The Ministry of Industry of the Yemeni National Salvation Government also condemned the bombing of silos and food industries in Salif and announced that the bombing of infrastructure, including factories and industrial and commercial facilities, is a war crime and a crime against humanity.

The Saudi aggressor coalition claimed to have targeted a workshop for assembling missiles and drones in Sanaa.

Al-Masira also reported other attacks by the Saudi aggressor coalition on Ma'rib and Hajjah provinces.

