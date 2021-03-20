JCPOA alive solely due to Iran's responsible conduct

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has reacted to the recent baseless claims by France’s president on the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In a tweet on Friday, Zarif wrote, “To appease a terrorist regime with illicit nukes, E3 urge Iran to act responsibly. Reality check: The JCPOA is alive SOLELY because of Iran's responsible conduct. Instead of coordinating with enemy No.1 of the JCPOA, the EU/E3 & US must act responsibly & comply with UNSCR 2231."

Zarif describes talks with Turkish counterpart as productive

Iranian Foreign Minister described his talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul as “productive”.

Following his travel to Istanbul on Friday, Zarif wrote on his Twitter page, “Productive trip to wonderful Istanbul for talks with my brother, FM @MevlutCavusoglu.”

Iran urges ICJ to react properly to continued sanctions by US

The Iranian government, In a letter on Thursday, informed ICJ of the consistent violations by the United States of ICJ's order dated October 3 2018 to ease sanctions on Iran and called on the ICJ to show a proper reaction regarding this issue.

White House contaminated by Trumpism virus: Amir-Abdollahian

The special assistant to the speaker of Iran's Parliament speaker deplored the United States’ economic terrorism against other nations, saying the ongoing situation proves the White House is contaminated by Trumpism virus.

In a tweet late on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Ongoing sanctions policy, friendship with terrorists and Biden's offense to Russian president show how trumpism virus has critically contaminated the White House.”

The Iranian advisor added, “Biden is the very D. Trump. US President Nixon wrote 47 yrs ago: "Today, the US civilization has inflicted deadly disease".

Iran COVID-19 update: 68 deaths, 7,620 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,620 COVID-19 infections and 68 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,786,265 with the death toll standing at 61,649.

Iran to cold test redesigned Arak nuclear reactor: AEOI spox

Iran will cold test its redesigned Arak nuclear reactor as a prelude to fully commissioning it later in the year, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Friday.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA that the cold testing, which usually includes the initial startup of fluid systems and support systems, will take place early in the Iranian New Year that begins this Sunday.

“In other words, we have advanced work in the field of fuel, storage, etc,” Kamalvandi said.

Tehran, Doha seeking collective dialogue to boost coop.

Iranian President responded to the letter of Emir of Qatar and underlined that both countries seek to hold regional talks based on mutual understanding and cooperation.

