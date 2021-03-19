Iran urges ICJ to react properly to continued sanctions by US

The Iranian government, In a letter on Thursday, informed ICJ of the consistent violations by the United States of ICJ's order dated October 3 2018 to ease sanctions on Iran and called on the ICJ to show a proper reaction regarding this issue.

The Iranian government also referred to the voting by the Iran–United States Claims Tribunal (IUSCT) based in The Hague against the US in a 37-million-dollar case brought by Iran.

The ICJ had ordered the US to ease sanctions it re-imposed on Iran after abandoning a nuclear deal in May 2018.

The letter and its addenda were in 250 pages and contained documents on repeated and continued violations of ICJ's order.

Iran handed the letter over to the ICJ's secretary-general in The Hague on Thursday (March 18, 2021).

Tehran lodged a complaint against the US with the ICJ three years ago when former president Donald Trump withdrew the US from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and restored the sanctions, saying Washington breached the Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations signed by the two countries in 1955.

Trump had abandoned the deal despite its multilateral nature and the fact that it has been endorsed as a UN Security Council resolution.

Iran brought the lawsuit before the ICJ in 2018, strongly protesting the strictly illegal nature of Washington's withdrawal from the deal, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In October that year, the Islamic Republic landed its first victory against the US in the case after the ICJ ruled that Washington had to suspend its sanctions on vital commodities and plane parts until the court reached its final decision.

Springing into action against Iran’s legal campaign, the US argued that the ICJ was unfit to rule in the matter since Washington had taken itself out of the court’s compulsory jurisdiction in 1986.

The ICJ, however, considers itself rightful to act against any given state’s preferences given the nature of the matter at hand.

