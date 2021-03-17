Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran, Seoul confer on expansion of humanitarian trade

South Korea and Iran held video talks Tuesday on the use of Tehran's funds frozen under US sanctions to expand bilateral humanitarian trade.

JCPOA powers better use Iran's window of opportunity: Grossi

Intl. Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said in a video appearance before European Parliament committees that JCPOA powers better use the three-month “diplomatic window of opportunity” that Iran has granted.

Iranian film winner of Kyoto intl. student film fest.

Iranian short film ‘Talker’ is announced as the winner of Kyoto International Student Film and Video Festival.

Iran unveils indigenous COVID-19 rapid test kit

A new indigenous COVID-19 rapid test kit was unveiled at Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences in the presence of the IRGC Chief Commander on Tuesday.

Iran successful in thwarting US desperate struggles: Rabiei

Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei says the Islamic Republic has been triumphant in warding off the United States’ vicious plots against the Iranian nation.

Tehran ready to hold diplomatic talks with regional neighbors

Foreign Minister Zarif expressed Iran's readiness to hold talks with all neighbors, stressing that there is no need for foreigners to chart the future of the region.

Energy Ministry launches six major projects across Iran

The Energy Ministry has launched six major projects in four Iranian provinces in line with a program called “A-B-Iran” based on which the ministry inaugurates several energy projects every week.

Rouhani hails CBI efforts in face of sanctions amid pandemic

President Hassan Rouhani expressed gratitude to the Iranian authorities and people, especially the Central Bank of Iran, for their efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic in the face of US sanctions.

FA