Briefing on Iran's daily developments

FM spox wishes nations happy Nowruz with health, friendship

Stating that Iranian New Year, Nowruz, is reminiscent of a common destiny for the world, Foreign Ministry Spokesman wishes good health, happiness and friendship to the people of Iran, region and nations.

US sanctions, COVID-19 pandemic to be over soon: Zarif

Iran Foreign Minister expressed hope that the COVID-19 pandemic and US sanctions will be over in near future.

Iranian investors pillars of industry under sanctions

Under the toughest US sanctions and in accordance with the framework of 'Resistant Economy', Iranian investors are scheduled to play a greater role in turning the wheels of the domestic industrial sector in the upcoming year.

Leader sends greetings for Bashar al-Asad

Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for International Affairs delivered the greetings of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to President Bashar al-Assad in a meeting with the new Syrian envoy Shafiq Dayoub.

Iran, Pakistan can be effective in regional security

Iran and Pakistan enjoy the most important strategic, geostrategic and geopolitical position in the region, which can be very effective in regional security, said MP Zonnour.

Iran to kick off production of 3mn doses of COVIRAN

Head of Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) informed that Iran will start producing three million doses of its anti-Covid-19 vaccine, COVIRAN, today.

Iran COVID-19 update: 100 deaths, 7,980 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,980 COVID-19 infections and 100 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

West hoarding COVID vaccine three times more than its need

Lashing out at Western countries’ justice in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that western countries have hoarded the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine three times more than their needs.

Iran reserves all rights to respond to cargo ship attack

Teran says it reserves the right to take any measure to respond to a recent terrorist attack on an Iranian cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea.

FA