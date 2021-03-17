  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 17

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, March 17.

Etela’at

Zarif: Iran ready for dialogue with neighbors

Russia says it supports Hezbollah in defending Lebanon against Israeli regime

Iran begins human trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine

Iran

Rouhani hails CBI efforts in fight against sanctions amid pandemic

Iran unveils new COVID-19 vaccine

Jomhoori Eslami

Energy Ministry launches six major projects in four provinces

Syria still triumphant after 10 year’s of Western pressure, plots

Ebtekar

Parl. speaker urges concerted effort to alleviate people’s economic challenges

Iran’s stock exchange skyrocketing again

MR

