Reviving JCPOA prelude to more comprehensive talks with Iran

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday that reviving the Nuclear Deal is a prelude to discussing the regional situation and Iran’s ballistic missile program.

He further claimed that efforts to revive the JCPOA are stalling due to tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Amid the Europeans’ lack of action, Iran took five steps to reduce its commitments to the deal while vowing that it will reverse the course as soon as the other parties live up to their commitments under the accord.

