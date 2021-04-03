Iran tech sector to expand footprint in foreign markets

The Director-General of Pardis Technology Park for Economic Affairs and Planning Office Mohsen Pilannejad told Mehr News Agency that the tech park is planning to boost its knowledge-based exports up to 65 million euro per annum within the next two years.

He said such a goal will be pursued via the development of technology units and memberships (national and international), and increasing teams, freelancers, accelerators, and investors in the technology park.

“Development of technology workers [job creation, attracting Iranians abroad], market development of technology units [domestic, international], development of specialized and laboratory services and public services, investment development, facilitating the business environment, meeting the needs of industries and focusing on the production of foreign exchange products, and further synergy among members in the tech park are among the steps that are envisaged to be taken in the coming months,” he noted.

Located in Pardis, a satellite town 20 km east of Tehran, the park has been established by the Vice-Presidential Office for Science and Technology, offering free and subsidized workspace for technology companies and emerging startups.

The ultimate aim is to extend the park by up to 1,000 hectares and convert the technology park and its branches to an innovation zone.

Officials at the park believe the center can help establish up to five branches in the capital in the form of innovation factories.

