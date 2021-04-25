  1. Politics
Gen. Salami stresses IRGC's full support in fighting Covid-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says that the IRGC will spare no efforts in helping the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in IRGC Imam Reza Base on Sunday. 

General Salami called the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic a real battle, saying that the IRGC could win in the wars so far by putting utmost efforts.

He said that "we are today in a big battle against Coronavirus today."

He said that the IRGC forces put all their efforts to help in the fight against Covid-19. 

The IRGC chief further noted that as a result of the pandemic, lots of jobs have been lost and many people are unemployed, adding that the IRGC could also help the people by providing the basic necessities to the needy.

