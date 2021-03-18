IRGC chief thanks Leader for encouraging message

Major General Hossein Salami expressed his gratitude for the encouraging message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday.

The commander further noted that IRGC forces will make their best efforts to protect the Islamic Revolution.

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Guardians’ Day, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the selfless efforts of the IRGC members in defending the country and called on them to strongly continue this path.

“Greetings to all the guards… God willing, you will always be victorious; keep up the good work strongly,” the Leader’s message reads.

The “Guardians'’ Day" falls on the 3rd day of the lunar month of Sha’ban and coincides with the birth anniversary of the Third Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Hossein (PBUH), who made great sacrifices in the Battle of Karbala and ingrained resistance to tyranny and injustice in hearts and souls of his followers for centuries.

MNA/ 5172761