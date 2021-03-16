Tehran ready to hold diplomatic talks with regional neighbors

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made some remarks in the second edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum which is being held on Tuesday.

Saying that the destructive actions of the United States in the region are not limited to military intervention, Zarif added that the American economic war against the Iranian nation has brought many consequences, including the problems of dealing with the Corona pandemic in Iran.

He went on to say, “Iran is ready to hold talks with all neighbors and there is no need for foreigners to chart the future of the region.”

Through dialogue and diplomacy, a new region can be created and human, social and economic development will be achieved, he stressed.

Regional nations need dialogue to resolve differences and to live in a peaceful environment, the top diplomat said.

In his speech, Zarif reiterated the importance of Iran's Hormoz Peace Initiative for holding regional talks.

