Iran successful in thwarting US desperate struggles: Rabiei

Addressing the last press conference of the current Iranian year (ends on March 20) on Tuesday, Rabiei pointed to the challenges the coronavirus pandemic and the US’ economic terrorism created for the Iranian nation in the past year.

He said, "Not only did the United States fail to isolate and weaken Iran [in the past year], but we, on the other hand, managed to lead Washington to moral isolation and legal condemnation in the international arena, such as the sessions of the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice in The Hague."

The government spokesman noted that the government and the people have had a relatively difficult year, adding, "The effects of sanctions and the economic war reached their peak this year."

He said, “The government is well aware that the economic war and its association with the coronavirus pandemic has put a great deal of pressure on many people and is doing its best to alleviate such challenges as much as possible.”

Rabiei pointed out, "Today, we can say that all the efforts of the ill-wishers who sought the collapse the Iranian establishment and the destruction of people's lives are coming to an end."

He stressed that the government has done everything in its power to counter the impacts of COVID-19 in the field of health and people’s welfare.

"We have made great strides in foreign policy over the past year," he said, adding, "We have not only defeated the former US regime's unprecedented pressure, but we have also stood firm in this path and will continue our strides."

The government spokesman added, "We are confident that in the coming months, the US government will have no choice but to submit to the global peace process and end pressure on Iran.”

Rabiei once again reiterated Iran’s call on all regional countries for collective effort to secure peace and friendship and to resolve disputes in a friendly way.

