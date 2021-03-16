Freight truck overturn kills 12 Ethiopians

The traffic accident happened early on Monday when a freight truck carrying about 25 passengers skidded off the road and overturned, killing 12 people and injuring several others, the South Gonder Zone Communication Office in Amhara regional state said in a statement according to the Xinhuanet.

The freight truck was carrying food grains in addition to the passengers on board, it said.

The statement further said the police attributed the cause of the accident to possible overloading of the freight vehicle or a failure to observe local traffic rules.

HJ/XNA