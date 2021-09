The incident took place on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time (8:50 GMT) when a ship designed to carry 40 people capsized on Zangke River, local authorities said in a statement, Sputnik news agency reported.

As of 08:10 am on Sunday, 31 people were rescued and 8 bodies were found in the water.

The search and rescue operation continues, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of the incident.

