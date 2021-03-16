  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2021, 11:37 AM

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to deliver speech on Thu.

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on “Veterans Day” on Thu. night Mar. 18.

The speech will start at 20:30 (Beirut local time).

Lebanese media outlets reported that speech of Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon will be made on the occasion of Veteran's Day. He will speak on this occasion according to the routine of previous years.

In his last speech, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah had said that Americans are trying to revive ISIL terrorist group in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also pointed to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, saying that Saudi Arabia and Israel are concerned about Iran’s nuclear program.

He praised Iran's resistance against tough sanctions and harsh measures taken by the former US Administration and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran [during this period] showed perseverance.

