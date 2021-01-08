  1. Politics
Jan 8, 2021

Washington riots revealed true image of US: Nasrallah

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement said the recent riots in Washington revealed the true image of what goes on in the United States regarding democracy.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah appeared on Al-Manar TV on Friday to address a host of regional and international issues, as wells as Lebanon’s domestic affairs.

The Hezbollah chief noted that what happened in the US reflects the country’s scenario in many other countries.

“The scenario witnessed in US Congress has been adopted for several times by the Americans in the past to topple the state in other countries.”

However, this time, Nasrallah said, “Donald Trump applied the same scenario in the USA and killed Americans.”

He noted that “what happened in US Congress is tremendous and deserves a thorough study.”

This item is being updated...

