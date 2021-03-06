Nasrallah praises Leader's condolence for Sheik Ahmad al-Zein

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in a message on Saturday appreciated the message of condolence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on the occasion of the demise of Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein.

"We make a covenant with His Holiness to continue the path of this lost loved one and to act continuously to achieve the goals and ideals that he believed in and always acted on.," the message read.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution in a message sent to Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah expressed his condolences on the demise of Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein, Head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars.

In a message of condolence to the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei condoled the passing of Sheikh Ahmad al-Zein Head of Lebanon’s Association of Muslim Scholars, renowned for his anti-Zionism stance.

