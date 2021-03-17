Saudi Arabia calls for extension of Iran's arms embargo

Saudi Arabia's cabinet once again made accusations against Iran at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, stressed the importance of extending Iran's arms embargo.

The Saudi cabinet claimed that Iran was supplying the weapons needed by the Ansarullah movement and that the movement was using these weapons to target Saudi Arabia.

This is while the Saudi-led aggression coalition has targeted the Yemeni people with airstrikes and siege for six years.

The Yemeni Ansarullah movement has repeatedly stressed that the attack on Saudi Arabia's military and economic targets is aimed solely at forcing Riyadh to end its brutal siege.

