Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 14

Ebtekar:
Reviving JCPOA hits deadlock
Guardian Council spox: Candidacy of those with military background in pres. election has no legal ban
Etemad:
Tehran’s decisive response to excessive demands: Zarif’s letter to Borrell
Ettela’at:
Ansarullah: US peace plan is a dangerous plot
Javan:
Ansarullah says no to American plan
Jomhuri Eslami:
Mahmoud Abbas thanks Ayatollah Sistani for his support for Palestine in meeting with Pope
Units of Saudi-led coalition enter western Yemeni coasts
Shargh:
Zarif’s letter to Borrell contains no plan: FM spox
Kayhan:
The Week: US indebted to Iran / Tehran entitled for not trusting Washington
