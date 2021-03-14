  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 14

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, March 14.

Ebtekar:

Reviving JCPOA hits deadlock

Guardian Council spox: Candidacy of those with military background in pres. election has no legal ban

Etemad:

Tehran’s decisive response to excessive demands: Zarif’s letter to Borrell

Ettela’at:

Ansarullah: US peace plan is a dangerous plot

Javan:

Ansarullah says no to American plan

Jomhuri Eslami:

Mahmoud Abbas thanks Ayatollah Sistani for his support for Palestine in meeting with Pope

Units of Saudi-led coalition enter western Yemeni coasts

Shargh:

Zarif’s letter to Borrell contains no plan: FM spox

Kayhan:

The Week: US indebted to Iran / Tehran entitled for not trusting Washington

