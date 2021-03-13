Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 13

Ebtekar:
Political Islam under enemies’ attack: Leader
AFC’s bizarre decision against Iran football: Iran to host neither ACL, nor World Cup qualifiers
Signs of change in Yemen equations
Ettela’at:
Gov. spox: America should take the first step
General Dehghan: There are no legal bans for military officials’ participation in election
Iran:
Vaezi: We seek to hand a sanction-free country to next government
Javan:
Iran’s animosity with the world is a lie made by Arrogant front: Leader
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Iran’s oil export to China doubled in March
Shargh:
Araghchi says there is high chance of JCPOA being destroyed
Kayhan:
Greater danger than Mosul’s fall threatens Iraq, Syria: Former Iraqi interior minister
Yemeni revolutionary forces unveil various missiles, drones, naval mines
