Mar 15, 2021, 9:11 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 15

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, March 15.

Ebtekar:

Shadow of war on Tehran-Washington ties

Earthquake in Buckingham palace

Ettela’at:

Economy to return to main path by solving intl. issues: veep

Project to transfer Persian Gulf water to central, eastern Iranian regions inaugurated

Jomhuri Eslami:

Evolution in E Iran with transfer of Persian Gulf water

Ansarullah unveils ‘comprehensive document’ which includes national dialogue

Kayhan:

Jordan’s opposition, Yemeni missiles named two main factors behind cancelation of Netanyahu UAE visit

UK Police abducts, rapes, kills 33-year-old women

IRGC Ground Force unveils modern field hospital for fight against coronavirus

Iran equipped with modern arms, says IRGC head

Javan:

Leaders ratifies 10-year strategic document of Basij

