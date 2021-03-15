Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 15

Ebtekar:
Shadow of war on Tehran-Washington ties
Earthquake in Buckingham palace
Ettela’at:
Economy to return to main path by solving intl. issues: veep
Project to transfer Persian Gulf water to central, eastern Iranian regions inaugurated
Jomhuri Eslami:
Evolution in E Iran with transfer of Persian Gulf water
Ansarullah unveils ‘comprehensive document’ which includes national dialogue
Kayhan:
Jordan’s opposition, Yemeni missiles named two main factors behind cancelation of Netanyahu UAE visit
UK Police abducts, rapes, kills 33-year-old women
IRGC Ground Force unveils modern field hospital for fight against coronavirus
Iran equipped with modern arms, says IRGC head
Javan:
Leaders ratifies 10-year strategic document of Basij
