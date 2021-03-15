Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 15

Ebtekar:

Shadow of war on Tehran-Washington ties

Earthquake in Buckingham palace

Ettela’at:

Economy to return to main path by solving intl. issues: veep

Project to transfer Persian Gulf water to central, eastern Iranian regions inaugurated

Jomhuri Eslami:

Evolution in E Iran with transfer of Persian Gulf water

Ansarullah unveils ‘comprehensive document’ which includes national dialogue

Kayhan:

Jordan’s opposition, Yemeni missiles named two main factors behind cancelation of Netanyahu UAE visit

UK Police abducts, rapes, kills 33-year-old women

IRGC Ground Force unveils modern field hospital for fight against coronavirus

Iran equipped with modern arms, says IRGC head

Javan:

Leaders ratifies 10-year strategic document of Basij

MAH