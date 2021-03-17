Zionist forces raid occupied lands, injure dozen Palestinians

The Zionist regime’s forces continue hostile actions against the Palestinians. In this line, the Zionist army invaded the occupied lands and territories brutally, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, eyewitnesses stated that Zionist forces attacked "Kafr Qaddum" area in north of occupied lands and territories. The attack was followed by fierce clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinian civilians.

The Zionist military forces used war bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians. Following the attack, dozens of Palestinians were sevrely injured in the clashes broke out in the occupied lands.

The Zionist forces’ hostility against Palestinian citizens living in the occupied territories came as Israeli forces raid various parts of West Bank in Palestine on a daily basis and arrest Palestinians without any charge.

