Navy equipped with collection of equipment, missiles: cmdr.

"The Navy has been able to equip a collection of equipment, including smart missiles, with the unremitting efforts of its staff. Nevertheless, we are still at the beginning of the road, and with redoubled efforts, we can achieve the privileged and appropriate position of Islamic Iran in the international community," said Khanzdi.

Emphasizing the maritime geopolitical position of Iran, he added that Iran has a vast maritime border and a long history of navigation; Therefore, the power, authority and capability of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is of great importance.

Iran is located in the strategic center of the world's energy and is the only country that has the most transit advantages and big and long beaches in the region, he noted.

