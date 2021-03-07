Hezbollah, Amal reject any connection with riots in Beirut

The Lebanese capital, Beirut on Saturday witnessed protests in several parts of the city against the living and economic situation.

Protesters first gathered in central Beirut to protest the rising price of the dollar and chanted slogans against the government. The rally gradually spread around the presidential palace in Baabda, and army forces blocked the protesters' ways.

But in the Dahieh area in the south of Beirut, some people set fire to tires and blocked roads near Imam Hussein Square and clashed with security forces.

Meanwhile, some media outlets claimed that these people were affiliated with Hezbollah and Amal movements. But these movements in a joint statement rejected any connection between themselves and some of the riots in southern Beirut.

"Some have written on social media that our supporters in the southern Dahieh have blocked roads and carried out destructive actions in some areas, especially in Imam Hussein Square. The Amal movement and Hezbollah reject any links between its supporters and the destructive acts and call on the security and judiciary systems to prosecute anyone who has damaged public or private property," the statement read.

