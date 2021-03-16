Hezbollah agrees with Russia on Syrian security, terrorism

Speaking in a news conference on Tue., Ammar al-Musawi a Member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement reiterated that Hezbollah Resistance Movement agrees with Russia on Syrian security and fighting against terrorism.

During these meetings, various issues were discussed between the visiting members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement and Russian officials such as formation of a new government in Lebanon.

Some Western countries have turned the issue of the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine into an excuse to make political gains, he said, adding that path of cooperation has begun with Russia regarding the novel coronavirus vaccine and will be positively fruitful.

In a meeting held between visiting Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Russian side expressed its readiness to facilitate the formation of a Lebanese government, he added.

Al-Musawi said that the Russian has shown more concern for stabilizing security and stability in Lebanon, adding that at this stage that Lebanon is facing many problems, it needs help of friend countries especially Russia, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Lack of stability is the general feature of situation in the region, he said, adding, “We agree with Russia on stabilizing the foundations of stability in Syria and lack of returning terrorism to Syria.”

A Hezbollah delegation consisting of representatives of the party in Lebanese Parliament as well as important political figures arrived in Moscow on Monday and met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday. This visit is supposed to continue until tomorrow.

