Mar 9, 2021

Lebanese Army, Hezbollah intercept intrusive Israeli drones

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Late on Monday, the Lebanese Army and Hezbollah fire at intrusive Israeli drones in two separate areas.

The Lebanese army fired at an Israeli drone flying over an army post in Meiss Ej Jabal, Lebanese Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said late on Monday, Reuters reported.

Israeli forces fired flares at the border with Lebanon, near Meiss Ej Jabal, but no injuries were confirmed, according to witnesses.

Hezbollah also issued a statement, noting tha an Israeli drone violated on Monday at 22:40 the Lebanese airspace over the outskirts of the town of Blida in southern Lebanon.

The enemy’s drone was targeted with the suitable weapons, according to the statement which added that the Israeli occupation troops fore flare bombs in the area, Al-Manar reported.

The statement added that the Resistance forces had targeted on the same day another drone which violated Lebanon’s sovereignty over the same area at 15:30, obliging it to back off to the occupied Palestinian territories.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation troops were seen holding bulbs and searching off the area over which the two drones were targeted.

