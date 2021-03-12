Iran, Bolivia stress boosting parliamentary cooperation

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to La Paz Morteza Tafreshi and the Bolivian speaker of the House of Representatives Freddy Mamani Laura held a meeting on Friday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest and agreed to establish parliamentary friendship groups in Iran and Bolivia.

The Iranian Ambassador and the Bolivian speaker further emphasized the strengthening of parliamentary collaboration at the bilateral and international levels.

Mamani Laura also appreciated the solidarity and assistance of the Iranian government and people, especially in the scientific and industrial fields.

