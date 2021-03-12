  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2021, 2:30 PM

Iran, Bolivia stress boosting parliamentary cooperation

Iran, Bolivia stress boosting parliamentary cooperation

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to La Paz and the Bolivian speaker of the House of Representatives emphasized the expansion of bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to La Paz Morteza Tafreshi and the Bolivian speaker of the House of Representatives Freddy Mamani Laura held a meeting on Friday.

Both sides conferred on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest and agreed to establish parliamentary friendship groups in Iran and Bolivia.

The Iranian Ambassador and the Bolivian speaker further emphasized the strengthening of parliamentary collaboration at the bilateral and international levels.

Mamani Laura also appreciated the solidarity and assistance of the Iranian government and people, especially in the scientific and industrial fields.

FA/IRN 84260996

News Code 170998

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News