UN must act to end humanitarian crisis in Yemen

The Association for Defending Victims of Terrorism issued a report on Tuesday noting that the Yemeni war is the biggest humanitarian catastrophe since World War II which has left millions dead, injured, and displaced.

The report added that Yemen has been suffering from the crisis for the last six years and efforts made by the international community to end the catastrophe has been futile so far.

According to the association, western governments such as the United States, Britain, and France have had the highest level of cooperation in equipping aggressors of Yemen.

The report further criticized the international community for not being able to put an end to the Yemeni crisis.

The United Nations, as the most important element of the international community, must adopt necessary measures to save the world from war, the report said, adding that Saudi Arabia and other regional and international accomplices in the Yemeni crisis have violated all the principles of international and humanitarian law.

