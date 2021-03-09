Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 9

Ebtekar:

FM spox says Iran has no contact with US over JCPOA

Next year is the year of defeating coronavirus: Rouhani

Etemad:

Washington’s dangerous games in skies of Middle East

Ettela’at:

No direct or indirect contact with US, says Foreign Ministry

Ansarullah targets Saudi positions with 22 missiles, drones

Iran:

Vaezi urges Europe to have more serious cooperation in fight against illicit drugs

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Black secrets of Buckingham Palace

Shargh:

Khatibzadeh: US has not taken any step even on paper

Kayhan:

America, Saudi Arabia surprised by Ansarullah’s biggest missile, drone attack

Russian envoy says revival of JCPOA subject to lifting of all sanctions

US proposes for participation of Iran, Russia, and China in Afghan peace talks

MAH