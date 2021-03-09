Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on March 9

Ebtekar:
FM spox says Iran has no contact with US over JCPOA
Next year is the year of defeating coronavirus: Rouhani
Etemad:
Washington’s dangerous games in skies of Middle East
Ettela’at:
No direct or indirect contact with US, says Foreign Ministry
Ansarullah targets Saudi positions with 22 missiles, drones
Iran:
Vaezi urges Europe to have more serious cooperation in fight against illicit drugs
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Black secrets of Buckingham Palace
Shargh:
Khatibzadeh: US has not taken any step even on paper
Kayhan:
America, Saudi Arabia surprised by Ansarullah’s biggest missile, drone attack
Russian envoy says revival of JCPOA subject to lifting of all sanctions
US proposes for participation of Iran, Russia, and China in Afghan peace talks
MAH
Your Comment