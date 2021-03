In a tweet on Thu., Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote, “Defying principles of morality, KSA once again bombards the besieged and famine-stricken people of #Yemen.”

“KSA must stop this carnage and end its war on fellow Muslims and Arabs. Daydreams of conquering Yemen in "3 weeks" havent't materialized in 6 years. Time to wake up,” he added.

