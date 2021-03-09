Russian FM to embark on a tour to West Asia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will begin his Middle East tour by paying a working visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. His journey also involves visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, TASS reported.

The schedule of the Russian top diplomat’s visit to Abu Dhabi includes meetings with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov’s meetings in the UAE are to become an important part of bilateral political dialogue, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains "regular trust-based contacts" with leaders of Arab monarchies.

Among other things, the sides will discuss ways to further increase business cooperation in line with agreements previously reached at the top level. Despite obstacles created by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russia-UAE trade increased by 78% in the past year, reaching an all-time high of $3.27 billion.

The Russian side also confirmed previously announced plans to hold later this year a regular plenary session of a bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technical cooperation.

The commission’s previous meeting took place in October 2019.

Diplomats from Moscow and Abu Dhabi will also carry out a detailed exchange of opinions about key aspects of the global and Middle Eastern agenda.

"The emphasis will be placed on the need to resolve the existing conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa through inclusive dialogue, taking into account legitimate interests and concerns of all parties involved," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "From this angle, it is planned to consider the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen and the Arab-Israeli conflict."

"We consistently urge to refrain from confrontational rhetoric, to address at the negotiating table all issues that had accumulated and [call upon] all states of the sub-region to engage into building a system of collective security and joint response to existing challenges and threats," the ministry said.

