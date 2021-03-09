UAE making new military moves on Yemeni island: report

Satellite images show that the United Arab Emirates is setting up an airbase on the Yemeni island of Muyyun in strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Al-Jazeera news website published an investigative report in this regard, writing that UAE's new constructions on Yemen’s Mayyun Island is coincided with dismantling "Assab" military base in Eritrea and the United Arab Emirates withdrawal of all facilities and equipment of this military base between December 28, 2020 and March 2, 2021. According to the report, the UAE has moved the equipment to two points, one on Mayyun Island in Yemen and the other in "Sidi Barrani" military base in Egypt near the Libyan border.

According to the report, UAE has built an airport runway as long as 1,800 meters, on the island and transferred all its drones from the Eritrean Assab Port to the island.

Yemeni media had reported that satellite images showed that UAE has constructed military buildings and a runway for the fighter jets on Mayyun Island in Yemen. The images also show the size of Emirati-y base on the island.

According to reports published in late August, the UAE and the Israeli regime had signaled to construct a base for gathering intelligence on Yemen’s strategic island of Socotra near the Bab al-Mandab.

MA/FNA13991219000098