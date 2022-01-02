Iran exports 207k tons of agri. products to Iraq via Mehran

Rouhollah Gholami the Director-General of Ilam Customs Office broke the news in an interview with IRNA on Saturday and reiterated that 207,000 tons of different types of agricultural products were exported to Iraq via Mehran Border in the first nine months of current Iranian calendar year in 1400 (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2021), showing a 133 and 120 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

More than 125,000 tons of various types of agricultural products, valued at $55.687 million, were exported to Iraq via Mehran International Border last year (from March 21 to Dec. 22, 2021), he underlined.

Construction materials, fresh fruits and vegetables, plastic and industrial products, home appliances and metal products were the main products exported via Mehran Border to Iraq in this period, Gholami added.

In this period, ironware, tiles and ceramics, plastics, fresh fruits and vegetables, iron ore and petrochemical products, as weigh as 907,000 tons, were exported to Iraq through Mehran International Border, he added.

