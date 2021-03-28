Iraq major destination for knowledge-based firms' exports

Rouhollah Estiri, the director-general of the international business development office, as part of the the Iranian Vice-Presidency for science and technology affairs, said the figures on the volume of exported products produced by Iranian knowledge-based companies last Iranian year 1399 (March 21, 2020-March 21, 2021) showed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the exports declined in the first six months while in the second half of the year, their exports got better.

The Iranian official said that Iraq was the major destination for knowledge-based export followed by Russia, Afghanistan, Syria, and Turkey. He said that the exports to Iraq was $ 152 million.

He added that the overall value of exports last year was less than $ 700 million, indicating a decline compared to the year before, namely the year 1398.

Estiri also pointed out that the areas with the highest demand for exports were chemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymer materials and industrial machinery, respectively, with the chemical sector recording the highest exports.

