Surge in production in absence of export not feasible: Zarif

Speaking in a meeting among managers of exemplary companies in the field of export of goods, technical and engineering services, held at the venue of Foreign Ministry on Tue., Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that export of goods, technical and engineering services is one of the important areas of country’s development in a way that ‘surge in production’ without export is not feasible.

In this meeting which lasted for three hours, after getting awareness on the attitudes of economic activists of the country, Zarif pointed to the export of goods, technical and engineering services as one of the important areas for the development of country.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready to help domestic producers for the promotion of exports and export activities, he said and added that private sector plays a leading role in promoting export in the country, so that the key role of private sector should be taken into serious consideration in this respect.

He termed the key role of private sector for promoting export and export activities ‘unique and unprecedented’ and added, “Both government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are duty bound to support exporters of the private sector and the government will make its utmost effort to support private sector optimally in line with materializing its objectives.”

“We have instructed our envoys overseas that evaluation of their performance should be based on the volume of export of non-oil commodities, export of technical and engineering services, export of efficient manpower, technology and development of tourism,” he stated.

