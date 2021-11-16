  1. Economy
Nov 16, 2021, 11:10 AM

1mn ton goods exported to Iraq through Iran’s Mehran Border

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The Director-General of the Ilam Customs Office said that more than one million tons of goods were exported from Mehran Border to neighboring Iraq in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2021).

Rouhollah Gholami, Director-General of Ilam Customs Office broke the news on Tuesday, saying that 1,031,000 tons of goods, valued at $524 million have been exported from Mehran Border in the current year, showing a 140 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He put the daily number of trucks exporting goods to Iraq via Mehran Border at between 400 and 600, adding that more than 2,000 trucks carrying goods have arrived at Mehran Border in the current year.

Construction materials, home appliances, industrial products, plastic and plastic products, glass, fresh fruits and vegetables were the main products exported via Mehran Border to Iraq, Gholami added.

