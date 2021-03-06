Iranian short film goes to Fribourg film festival

Directed by Samad Alizadeh and produced by Reza Nosrati-Habibi, ‘Nahid’ will vie with other international entries during the competition section of the event which will be held in Fribourg, Switzerland, on July 16-25.

The film tells the story of women who have to put double effort in order to prove and establish their damaged identities.

Fribourg International Film Festival aims to promote the understanding between cultures through films. It gives preferences to productions that stimulate reflection and provoke discussion.

