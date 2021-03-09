'Anima' to participate in TRICKY WOMEN 2021

"Anima" is the story of a person who is involved in his differences and has difficulty accepting his true self.

It is a 2D animation without dialogues, it runs for 10 minutes.

Since 2001 TRICKY WOMEN/TRICKY REALITIES takes place every year in March around the date of International Women’s Day.

It focuses on animated films made by women and therefore fills a unique position within the international festival landscape.

Besides the competition, the festival shows themed programs and retrospectives to present an exciting overview of the animated cinematic art of female artists from around the world and Austrian filmmakers as well.

HJ/5165588