'A Man Escaped' goes to London Lift-Off Film Fest.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Ameri, the short film A Man Escaped or The Wind Bloweth Where It Wants has managed to compete at London Lift-Off Film Festival at First-Time Filmmaker Sessions category held in February 2021, which is currently underway online.

The film is centered on a man who is ensnared in a dungeon (whether objective or subjective), and tries to endure the pains and sufferings of imprisonment as well as his loneliness, but…

The film’s cast and crew include Screenwriter, Director and Production Designer: Ali Ameri, Actor, and Line Producer: Iman Hamidi; Director of Photography and Lighting: Sam Solaimani; Editor: Farshad Shahla’ei; Music: Franz Schubert - Piano Sonata No. 20, Andantino (1828); Running Time: 13:20 minutes.

RHM/5160940